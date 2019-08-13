|
Mercedes - Gertrudis (Tulitas) Estrada at the age of 97 years left this world at 4:52 A.M. on August 10, 2019, and entered the embrace of her Savior and her loving family that predeceased her.
Tulitas was born on August 26, 1921, in Cerralvo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Gertrudes Toscano Estrada and Lorenzo Philips Estrada. At her birth she joined brother Roberto and sisters Gabriela, Alicia, Emma and Aurora. The family migrated to the U.S. and Texas in particular in the 1920's. Soon thereafter sister Enriqueta and brother Alejandro were born into the family. The family grew and expanded throughout the U.S.
All worked hard to survive and obtain educational opportunities despite their scarcity. Tulitas attended and finished Mercedes High School and performed a lifetime of work which included years as a cashier for Garcia Brothers Grocery and Salinas Food Store in Mercedes. She retired and lived in the family home caring for all - sisters, nieces and nephews. She was a loving and caring soul that was devoutly Catholic and never stopped reading and enjoying life.
She was preceded into the Lord's embrace by her parents and all her siblings, save and except Alejandro L. Estrada (Gloria). She is indeed survived by her brother Alejandro L. Estrada and his wife Gloria as well as a large number of nieces, nephews, and grandnephews.
Her loss to all who knew and loved her is profound. Left to grieve her passing is a proud, loving family whose lives she touched and enriched. Her memory, as well as those of her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, shall linger as long as family members exist.
Viewing was held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be today August 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 13, 2019