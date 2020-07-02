1/1
Gilbert Ambriz
1962 - 2020
Santa Maria, TX - Gilbert Ambriz, age 57, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was a native of Mercedes, TX born November 15, 1962 to Trinidad V. and Hilda G. Ambriz.

Gilbert retired from the the City of Harlingen after 24 years of faithful service with the Harlingen Waterworks Dept. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed raising livestock at his ranch in Santa Maria, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be missed dearly.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his father, Trinidad V. Ambriz and brother, Efrain Ambriz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Margarita Barron Ambriz; children, Jacob Ambriz, Michael Ambriz, Adam Ambriz and Natalie Ambriz; grandchildren, Annie, Carter, Hailey, Makenzie, and Finn; his mother, Hilda G. Ambriz; two sisters, Elisa Molina and Hilda Delgado; four brothers, Nick Ambriz Sr., Juan Ambriz, Jesus Alejandro Ambriz, and Jaime Ambriz. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Bob as celebrant.

Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Ambriz, Adam Ambriz, Adrian Cavazos, Trey Villela, Jaime Ambriz and Nicolas Ambriz Jr.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
JUL
2
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
I, IRMA HAD THE PLEASURE OF MEETING GILBERT THRU HIS SISTER HILDA (AMBRIZ) DELGADO,
HE WAS ALWAYS VERY RESPECTFUL MAY HE RIP.
IRMA RANGEL
Friend
