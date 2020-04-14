Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Villafranca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert L. Villafranca


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert L. Villafranca Obituary
Harlingen - Gilbert L. Villafranca 88, of Harlingen entered into rest April 10, 2020. He was born September 19, 1931 in Harlingen, TX to Guadalupe and Virginia Villafranca.

He is survived by his loving wife Leonarda Villafranca; 6 sons, Gilbert Villafranca, Jr., Guadalupe "Lupe" Villafranca, Leopoldo "Leo" Villafranca, Joe Villafranca, Danny Villafranca, Ricardo Villafranca; 3 daughters, Sylvia Rode, Beatrice Porto, Lucy Bernal; 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 6 siblings, Irma Hernandez, Udelia Villafranca, Isa Villafranca, Norma Rojas, Eduardo Villafranca and Loreto Villafranca.

Gilbert proudly served his country in the United States Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned service medals, including the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the RGV State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -