Harlingen - Gilbert L. Villafranca 88, of Harlingen entered into rest April 10, 2020. He was born September 19, 1931 in Harlingen, TX to Guadalupe and Virginia Villafranca.
He is survived by his loving wife Leonarda Villafranca; 6 sons, Gilbert Villafranca, Jr., Guadalupe "Lupe" Villafranca, Leopoldo "Leo" Villafranca, Joe Villafranca, Danny Villafranca, Ricardo Villafranca; 3 daughters, Sylvia Rode, Beatrice Porto, Lucy Bernal; 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 6 siblings, Irma Hernandez, Udelia Villafranca, Isa Villafranca, Norma Rojas, Eduardo Villafranca and Loreto Villafranca.
Gilbert proudly served his country in the United States Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned service medals, including the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the RGV State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 14, 2020