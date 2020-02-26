|
Lyford - Gilberto S. De La Rosa, 66 of Lyford, TX, entered in eternal rest in Valley Baptist Medical Center on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was born on November 18, 1953 in La Feria, TX, to Ramon and Guadalupe (Sanchez) De La Rosa, who precede him in death.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Evangelina R. De La Rosa, sons, Ramon De La Rosa (Samantha), Gilberto Abel De La Rosa, daughter, Yolanda De La Rosa, brothers, Ramon De La Rosa, Jr., Epimenio De La Rosa, Raul Contreras; sisters, Rafaela Garcia, Guadalupe Gomez, Enedina Hernandez, Idolinda De La Rosa, Angelita De La Rosa, Diana De La Rosa.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm & Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX.
Funeral services will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 8413 Park Ave., Lyford, TX on February 27, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the Lyford Evergreen Cemetery, Lyford, TX .
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Frank Contreras, Samuel Contreras, Ramon De La Rosa, Epimenio De La Rosa, Fernando Salas, and Hector T. Garcia.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo, Raymondville, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 26, 2020