San Benito - SFC Gilberto G. Garcia (U.S. Army, Ret.) passed from this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. He was born to Calixto and Eluteria Garza Garcia on March 7, 1953 in Harlingen.
He saw deployments to the Middle East during Operation Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Persian Gulf War, and Cyprus/Turkey Conflict. Gilberto proudly served his country for 22 years. Having experienced extended periods of time away from home during his military career, Gilberto treasured the time spent with his family.
Gilberto's parents, Calixto and Eluteria G. Garcia; siblings, Homero Garcia, Augustine Ybarra, Ralph Ybarra, Maria M. Cadena, Belia Rodriguez, Israel Garcia, Gloria De La Rosa, Raul Garcia, and San Amancio Garcia preceded Gilberto in death.
Left to treasure Gilberto's memory are his wife, Ana L. Garcia; children, Esmeralda N. (Frank) Bailey, Gilberto Garcia, Jr., Monica (Bernard) Russell, Joseph G. (Rosallia Perry) Garcia, Emmanuel (Maria E.) Garcia; grandchildren, SRA Chantell Rhodus (Luke AFB), Serenity P. Bailey, Jacia M. Collins-Garcia, Angelina J. Garcia, Khai Perry, Anna P. Garcia, Emma I. Garcia, Armelle Garcia; his siblings, Alicia Ybarra, Elida Cueva, Guadalupe Vasquez, Joel (Margarita) Garcia, Olga Gonzalez, and Irma Garcia.
Gilberto's family will receive friends and family Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church in San Benito. Gilberto will be laid to rest with full military honors at Mont Meta Memorial Park following the funeral Mass.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joel Garcia, Gilberto Garcia, Jr., Joseph Garcia, Emmanuel Garcia, Juan M. De La Rosa, Santos Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Mundo Amaya, Juan J. Alvarado G., Miguel A. Alvarado G., Victor H. Alvarado G., Jorge A. Alvarado G.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 7, 2019