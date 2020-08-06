1/1
Gilberto Garcia
1949 - 2020
Lyford - Gilberto J. Garcia, 70, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on December 10, 1949 in Tres Norias Ranch to Enrique C. Garcia and Sofia Cavazos Garcia.

He is survived by daughter, Jessica Garcia, grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, and Ella Garza, brother, Enrique Garcia, and sisters, Herminia Hernandez and Margaret Garcia. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rebecca Reyes Garcia, grandson, Nicholas Gilbert Tovar, sisters, Virginia Contreras, Queta Eckbledt, and Mary Lou Lazo, and brothers, Ruben Garcia and Raul Garcia.

Gilbert was known by many people in the community and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. He had a love for golfing, but nothing compared to the love he had for his grandchildren that were his true pride and joy.

A private funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church for immediate family only. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest in the Lyford Guadalupe Cemetery where he will be buried with his wife, Rebecca.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pablo Sanchez Jr., Pablo Sanchez III, Sergio Sanchez, Edward Dane Sanchez, Cody Garcia, Conor Garcia, Chris Lazo, Richard Garcia, Michael Garcia, Andrew Caballero, and John Eckbledt.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
