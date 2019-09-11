Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Gilberto Martinez
Gilberto Martinez


1944 - 2019
Gilberto Martinez Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Gilberto Martinez, age 74, went home to be with the Lord Monday night September 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was a native and lifetime resident of Harlingen born November 5, 1944 to Pedro Ybarra Martinez and Eliza R. Martinez. He worked at Welch Chevrolet of San Benito and was also employed with Marshall farms in Idaho. Gilberto is preceded in death by his wife Hortencia Martinez, brother, Virgilio Martinez, Sister, Lola Solano, Sister, Ernestina Mendoza, Sister, Paulita Gonzalez and Sister, Maria Suarez.

He is survived by his Son, Ruben Martinez (Estella), two daughters, Terry Ruiz (Ernesto), Sylvia Rodriguez ( Armando), 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, two brothers, Jesus Martinez and Jose Martinez a Sister, Evangelina Cavazos. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 11, 2019
