Harlingen TX. - Gilberto Mendoza, 80, of La Feria, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. He was born in San Benito, Tx., on Sept 2, 1939. He was a proud and simple man with tremendous loyalty and love for his family, especially for his eight grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Audelia, his son Gilberto Mendoza Jr., daughters Elva J Castaneda (Juan), Laura Garza (Johnny), and Melissa Morales (Abel). He is survived by his grandsons Tristan E. Garza, Mark, Joseph, and Nathan Castaneda, Matthew, Nicholas, and Landon Morales and John Maxen Villegas. He is also survived by his sisters, Estela Martinez, Severa Cantu and brothers Andres and Edward Cantu. He is preceded in death by Trinidad and Andres Cantu, brothers Carlos, Arturo and Raul Cantu and his sisters Lupe, Diana and Beatrice.



Gilberto was a proud veteran of the US Navy SN (E-3). Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather will be greatly missed.



Viewing will be held at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria TX. on Friday, June 12 from 3pm to 9pm with a holy rosary to be prayed at 7pm. Burial services will be held Saturday, June 13 at 10am.



My darling husband, I will forever cherish the memories we made and look forward to the day we are together again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store