Gilberto Tristan Jr.
1951 - 2020
Harlingen - Gilberto Tristan Jr., age 69, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Gilberto was born June 15, 1951 to Maria Josefa and Gilberto Tristan.

Gilbert loved watching football, bbqs' and spending time with family. Gilbert was a proud father and grandpa and will be greatly missed

Gilberto is survived by; daughter Liza Tristan (Juan Cabrera Jr); daughter Veronica Galvan (Eric); son Rolando Tristan; daughter Brenda Esquivel (Javier); son Miguel Mendez (Myra); and son Oscar Mendez (Patricia). Wife Leonor Tristan and sisters Rosa (Ruben) Guerra, San Juanita (Hector) Medina, Zulema Marroquin, Susanna (Gregory)Martinez and sixteen Grandchildren and six great -grandchildren. The mothers of his children Elvia Segovia and his significant other Diana Melgoza all who will miss him dearly.

Gilberto was preceded in death by father Gilberto Tristan and mother Maria Josefa. His brothers Ruben Tristan and Daniel Tristan.

Visitation services for Gilberto will be held on Wednesday August, 19, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Tristan family.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home

