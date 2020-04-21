|
|
Harlingen - Gilberto Vela, Jr., 65, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. Surviving him his wife Victoria Vela; 1 son Gilberto Vela III; 4 daughters: Melissa Vela, Monica Vela, Myra Vela, Mona Lisa Vela; his mother Ester Vela; 2 brothers: Ricardo Vela, Oscar Vela and 1 sister Diana Valladares. Also surviving him are 3 grandchildren .
Services are under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 21, 2020