Raymondville - Gloria Ann Reyes- Garcia, 66, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence in Raymondville, Texas. She was born on August 14, 1952 in Wharton, Texas to Jose Sosa and Santos Alfaro Sosa.



She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Filiberto Reyes, brothers, Jose Sosa, Jr. and Juan Sosa, and sisters, Josephina Coronado and Maria Davila. She is survived by her husband, Ricardo Cesar Garcia, son, Ricardo Cesar Garcia II, daughters, Sandra (Carlos) Martinez, Jennifer (Drew) Alexander, Stacey (Raymond) Reyes-Tamez, and Erica (Cosme) Reyes-Rubalcaba, brothers, Gilbert (Margaret) Sosa, Noe (Frances) Sosa, and Ricardo Sosa, sisters, Herminia Davila, Adela Sias, Lydia (Albert) Cantu, Tina (Oscar) Villacana, and Brenda Sosa, and 15 grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00PM till 9:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00AM at Gateway United Pentecostal Church. A funeral procession will follow to her final place of rest in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Raymond Tamez, Carlos Martinez, Drew Alexander, Feliberto Gomez, Cosme Rubalcaba, Jesse Rodriguez, John Roberts, Jaime Gomez, Carlos Martinez, and Mikeal Martinez.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary