San Benito, TX - Gloria C. Corkill, 84, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas. She was a loving daughter, friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Gloria was very close to the church, she volunteered at church, and was strong in faith. She always prayed for her loved ones and friends. Gloria graduated from Harlingen High School in 1953 as class valedictorian. She loved all sports, live and on television, especially football.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Corkill; father, Levi Canales; mother, Maria Garza Canales; brothers, Ramiro Canales and Reynaldo Canales.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Melva) Corkill, Ron (Emma) Corkill, Raymond (Laura) Corkill, Ruben (Amanda) Corkill, and Adriana (Chris) Baker; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert Corkill Jr., Steven Corkill, Ronnie Corkill, Raymond Corkill, Matt Kutac, William Corkill, Alex Vargas, and Eddie Corkill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria's memory to .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019