Harlingen - A gentle, nurturing soul who long ago earned her honored place as Matriarch of a large and loving extended family, Gloria Guerra Trevino was received into heaven on Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Jan. 30, 1950, in Santa Rosa, Texas, the only girl to a large family of brothers and, from the very beginning, she became the center of many lives, happily taking on the role of "second mom". Graduating from Pan American University in Edinburg, she began and retired from a 30 year teaching career in the Santa Rosa ISD, infinitely lifting lives of the countless children of Santa Rosa. All the while lovingly serving as the absolute center-the guiding compass for her loving husband of 49 years, her children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many more.
Preceded in death by granddaughter Jennifer Marie Garza, mother Maria Guerra, and two brothers Daniel Guerra and Ricardo Aguinaga, and her father-in-law Francisco Trevino. Gloria is survived by her father Guadalupe Guerra Sr.; husband Frank (Pancho) Trevino, Jr.; children Patricia (Rene Garza Sr.) Trevino, Adrian (Tiffany) Trevino, Norma (Jose) Becerra, Marco Trevino; grandchildren Rene Jr., Aaron James, Andrea (Austin) Lorenzi, Adrian Jr., Aurora IxChel, Aldrich, Presley J Marie, Jose Roberto III, Angelina Marie, Marco Antonio Jr.; great grandchildren Caleb Beuthin, Logan Lorenzi; siblings Maria Aguinaga, Pedro (Petra) Garza, Gilbert Guerra, Guadalupe (Amelia) Guerra Jr., Ramiro (Norma) Guerra, Rogelio (Raquel) Guerra, Carlos (Miriam) Guerra; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Serving as pallbearers are Rene Garza Jr., Aaron James Garza, Adrian Trevino Jr. , Omar Guerra, Carlos Guerra II, and Roy Guerra Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Angelina Trevino, Marco Trevino Jr., Presley Becerra, Jose Becerra III, and Aurora Trevino.
Visitation will take place Wed., Oct. 9, 2019, 1-9 p.m., with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, Harlingen, Texas. Church Services will be Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Santa Rosa First Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 9, 2019