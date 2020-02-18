|
Mercedes - Godofredo Zavala, age 70, a lifetime resident of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. Godofredo was born October 6, 1949 to Maria De Refugio Flores Zavala and Juan Zavala Sr..
Godofredo is survived by; wife San Juana R. Zavala; son Nathan Lee Zavala Sr (Corina); daughter Noemi Zavala; daughter Nomely Z. Castillo. (Erik); daughter Nidian Z. Coggins; and daughter Nelida Zavala (Ruben Sr.); sister Zaharia E. Zavala, brother Juan Zavala Jr (Mary), brother Dagoverto Zavala Sr. and brother Rigoberto Zavala Sr. (Janie). He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who will always cherish his memory.
Godofredo was preceded in death by; father Juan Zavala Sr. and mother Maria De Refugio Flores Zavala.
Visitation for Godofredo will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home.
"Un Trailero Nunca Muere Solo Entrega Se Ultimo Viaje".
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 18, 2020