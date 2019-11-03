|
Harlingen - Gonzalo Gutierrez was born January 6, 1926 to parents Genaro and Josefa Gutierrez and arrived at the gates of heaven on November 1, 2019.
Gonzalo supported his family by working at Texas Citrus Exchange formerly Harlingen Canning Company as a forklift driver for 46 years. A kind and generous man, he spent his time at family gatherings and visited his extended family in Mexico. He was a father to his grandchildren and supported them throughout their life by attending school events and other important moments in their lives. Taking every chance he could, he would watch the Dallas Cowboys and WWF wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with others and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Gonzalo did not believe in the word "No" and taught his children and grandchildren that anything is possible. A welcoming smile and memories of happiness will be his lasting legacy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Fernando Gutierrez, wife Juana F. Gutierrez, and siblings, Jose, Agustin, and Esperanza. He is survived by his children, Juanita G. Segura and Gonzalo Gutierrez Jr. His grandchildren, Cynthia S. Salazar (Daniel), Israel Gutierrez (Tatyana), Rebecca S. Romo (Benjamin), Michelle Gutierrez, and Michael D. Segura. Great-grandchildren, Kassandra, Madelyn, Mila, Natalya, Ilya, Christopher, Darren, Dominique, Yvonne, Jerilyn, Gennesse, Noah, and extended family from Mexico.
The family would like to thank Valley Baptist Family Practice. Dr. McKissick, Dr. Patterson, and Dr. Nuhaj. Harlingen Nursing Center staff. Special thank you to CNA's Juanita M., Paulita, Claudia, Daniella, Linda, and Osbel. Gracia Hospice staff, Janie, Hector, Frank, Yasidi, and Chaplain MC Thomas. Special thank you to Joyce Segura for your continuous support and prayers.
Viewing will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home-Harlingen beginning Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of The Assumption Church followed by burial at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Segura, Israel Gutierrez, Daniel Salazar, Benjamin Romo, Joel Segura, and Ramon Segura.
Apa, this is not goodbye. We will see each other again one day.
Grandpa we thank you for your never ending love and support. We love you and we will miss you. Rest In Peace.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 3, 2019