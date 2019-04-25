|
Harlingen - Gonzalo Reyes 73, of Harlingen entered into rest Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by a son, Willie Joe Reyes; father, Gonzalo Reyes; brothers, Roerto Hernandez, Maria M. Hernandez and Gilbert Monreal. Gonzalo leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Ruben Reyes; grandchildren, Jessica, Tess and Jacob; his mother, Marcela Castillo; siblings, Lupita, Juan, Felipe, Gonzalo, Misael, Juvenal, Santiago, Jose Luis, Ruben, Hilario, Olga and Rodolfo.
He was a graduate of Harlingen High School and a proud Cardinal fan. Gonzalo proudly served his country in the US Army.
Visitation will begin Thursday at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday departing the Rudy Garza chapel at 2:00 pm for a burial at Ashland Cemetery under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 25, 2019