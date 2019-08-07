|
|
Harlingen - On Monday August 5, 2019 Graciano Escobedo Castaneda reached out his hand to his Savior and His Abba Father welcomed him to his eternal home.
Graciano was born on June 1, 1933 in San Francisco de Los Romos Aguascalientes Mexico to Toribio Castaneda Munoz and Pascuala Escobedo Marquez.
Graciano was known to his family as "Chano" and to his friends as "Frank". He immigrated to the United States while in his early 20's and lived in Brookshire, Texas where he met and married the mother of his children, Dora; they married in 1958. He worked as a welder for Rapsilver and worked at a Shell Service station in Brookshire. He later became a migrant worker in the states of Florida and Ohio until settling in the Rio Grande Valley in the city of Harlingen where he owned an upholstery shop for many years.
In the mid-1960's he gave his life to the Lord and pastored a church in Brookshire, Texas. He lived along the Brazos River on a farm named San Felipe and when there were floods, he would take refuge in that church. For years thereafter he led many evangelistic trips to Mexico and participated in numerous camp meetings.
He enjoyed baseball and boxing. But above all he believed in the Word of God and he never swayed. His joy came from discussing the Word of God. The Word brought life and enthusiasm to him for it was engraved in his heart. His sole reading material was the Word of God.
Although severely debilitated by a stroke, he never gave up and always strove to be independent. He leaned on God's Word for strength and healing. He chose God's promises over medicine.
He recently visited "su tierra - Aguascalientes". He also visited his beloved Brookshire. He made his journey through his past. After becoming ill and was hospitalized he longed to return to his home; and he did. And then the Lord said, "Rest my son....well done good and faithful servant."
His memory is cherished by his sister Maria Asuncion "Concha" Castaneda Escobedo; his children: Isabel Tristan, Henry, Frank (Maria), Mary Zamarripa (Joe), Joe; Danny, Phillip (Erica), Ann (Shaun), Pastor Graciano Jr (Carolina), Robert (Belinda), Rachel (Omar) Zapata, Ruth, and Isaac (Margo); 55 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Beyond the horizon , he joins his parents; his son, Michael Castaneda and the mother of his children, Dora Tristan.
Visitation will begin Thursday at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 12:00 noon until 9:00 pm and Friday, from 12 noon until 4:00 pm and a prayer service will be at Abundant Life Church; 101 North O St. Harlingen at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be; Pastor Graciano Castaneda Jr., Henry Castaneda, Frank Castaneda, Joe Castaneda, Phillip Castaneda, Daniel Castaneda, Isaac Castaneda and Robert Castaneda.
Matthew 25:23
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 7, 2019