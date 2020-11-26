1/1
Guadalupe A. Garcia
1922 - 2020
Harlingen - Guadalupe A. Garcia, 98, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born January 1, 1922 to Jesus and Secundina Arrellano. Guadalupe is preceded in death by her parents and husband Leandro Garcia. She is survived by her loving family: daughters Delia Amaro, Oralia Zamorano, and Yolanda Diaz; 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the holy rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
