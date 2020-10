Harlingen - Guadalupe Cantu Jr., age 66, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Guadalupe was born September 29, 1954 to Julia G Cantu and Guadalupe T Cantu.Guadalupe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carmen Cantu; daughters Margarita Cantu. Melissa Cantu, Elizabeth Aguilar (Chris); sons Guadalupe Cantu III; and San Miguel Cantu (Yolanda); mother Julia G Cantu; sisters Olga Cantu, Julia C Gonzalez, Rosalinda Pena, and Hortencia Castillo and brother Jose A Cantu. Mr. Cantu also leaves 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren all who will miss him dearly.Guadalupe was preceded in death by father Guadalupe T Cantu; brother San Miguel Cantu; grandfather Clemente Cantu, and grandmother Margarita Cantu.Guadalupe was a hardworker and loved trucking; he was a trucker for 49 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, loved listening to music, and having dinner with his daughters and granddaughters.A visitation for Guadalupe will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A prayer service will occur Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM. A Chapel service will occur Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, with burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Cantu family.