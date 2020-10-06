1/1
Guadalupe Cantu Jr.
1954 - 2020
Harlingen - Guadalupe Cantu Jr., age 66, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Guadalupe was born September 29, 1954 to Julia G Cantu and Guadalupe T Cantu.

Guadalupe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carmen Cantu; daughters Margarita Cantu. Melissa Cantu, Elizabeth Aguilar (Chris); sons Guadalupe Cantu III; and San Miguel Cantu (Yolanda); mother Julia G Cantu; sisters Olga Cantu, Julia C Gonzalez, Rosalinda Pena, and Hortencia Castillo and brother Jose A Cantu. Mr. Cantu also leaves 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren all who will miss him dearly.

Guadalupe was preceded in death by father Guadalupe T Cantu; brother San Miguel Cantu; grandfather Clemente Cantu, and grandmother Margarita Cantu.

Guadalupe was a hardworker and loved trucking; he was a trucker for 49 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, loved listening to music, and having dinner with his daughters and granddaughters.

A visitation for Guadalupe will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A prayer service will occur Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM. A Chapel service will occur Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, with burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Cantu family.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
