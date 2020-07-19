San Benito - On Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, Lupita C. Abrego entered Heaven the way she lived her life; with courage, dignity, resilience and the strength and unconditional love of family that she so adamantly nurtured. She was blessed to have spent 58 years of marriage to the love of her life, Chuy.
Lupita grew up in Laguna Heights where at 3, her father taught her the love of reading the morning paper while enjoying breakfast. It started young and that simple pleasure of reading and learning continued throughout her life. She was always eager to discuss current events. She was a beacon of knowledge.
She attended Port Isabel High School and graduated with academic honors. She was consistently recognized by the school administration and upon graduation was given an opportunity to be an Administrative Assistant for school administrators.
While at a dance with friends in the early 1960's, she met her one and only, Chuy. They danced all night and never looked back. They were inseparable. They were a true partnership. A through thick and thin couple, stretching their pennies, never rich in dollars, but rich where it matters...rich in Love.
Lupita's love for her family embodies her essence and is her legacy. It was not only in her words but in her actions. She took such pride in her grandchildren. They were her world and she constantly showered them with love, encouragement and support. She often reminisced that ' unconditional love for family' is something that was reinforced by her Mother. She always said that it was the most important thing she could teach her son and two daughters.
Although we may no longer physically see Lupita, she has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate to have known her. She would want us to find comfort in knowing she is free from pain and home with her Heavenly Father and her family gone before. She will be deeply loved forever, always in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
Lupita is survived by her loving husband, Jesus Saldivar Abrego, her children: Jesus Jr. 'Chuey' (Michelle) Abrego, Lydia Abrego, and Noemi (George) Garcia, grandchildren: Emily Grace Garcia, Elijah George Garcia, and Hannah Sophia Abrego, siblings: Juan (Rebecca) Cantu, sisters-in-laws: Pilar Cantu, Rachel Cantu and Emma Cantu. She is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
Lupita is preceded in death by parents: Merced Cantu, Lydia G. Cantu, siblings: Merced Cantu, Jr., Vidal Cantu and Isaac Cantu.
