Guadalupe Castaneda
1941 - 2020
Harlingen - Guadalupe Castaneda, 79, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born June 23, 1941 in Harlingen. He is preceded in death by his brothers Ruben Castaneda and Joe Castaneda, and parents Manuel and Pabla Castaneda . He is survived by his children Guadalupe Castaneda, Jr., Elizabeth Castaneda, Rachel Castaneda, Roy Castaneda, Steve Castaneda, and several grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Juan B. Castaneda, Manuel Castaneda, Glorinda Garza, Julian Castaneda, Paul Castaneda, Robert Castaneda, and Mary Valdez. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 pm. All funeral services will conclude Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:00 PM.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
