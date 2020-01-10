Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Ashland Cemetery
Guadalupe "Wally" Elizondo


1960 - 2020
Guadalupe "Wally" Elizondo Obituary
Harlingen - Guadalupe "Wally" Elizondo 59, of Harlingen entered into rest January 8, 2020. He was born April 22, 1960 in Harlingen, TX to Miguel and Epifania Elizondo. Wally is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Criselda, Ludivina, and Rosa and 3 brothers, Benjamin, Pino and Alfredo.

Wally leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Yolanda Elizondo; 3 children, Kristina Elizondo, Guadalupe Elizondo, Jr., David Kevin Cruz; 6 grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Kimberly and Alina Elizondo and Jeremy and Kaylie Hazelwood. He also leaves behind 6 siblings, Natividad Carmona, Miguel (Yolanda) Elizondo, Jr., Ofelia (Arturo) Ortiz, Mary Elizondo, Hermelinda (Ramon) Sepulveda and Flora Elizondo.

Funeral services will be held today (Friday) departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Patrick Fanning as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 10, 2020
