Santa Monica, TX - Guadalupe (Lupe) G. Tostada, age 88, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning at a local nursing home. He was a lifetime resident of Santa Monica, TX. Lupe retired from the Oil field industry after 23 years. He loved raising cattle and horses at the family "Laurel Ranch" in Santa Monica, TX. He will be missed dearly by many.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 and half years, Lala Weaver Tostado, one daughter, Alicia Berlinger, three sons, Wally, Joe and Jesse Tostado.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 from 1 to 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm Monday evening. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 14, 2019