La Vernia, TX - Guadalupe "Lupita" Garcia 90, La Vernia Texas passed on Friday September 4, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio TX. Born January 16, 1930 to Jose and Maria Guzman from Michoacán Mexico.Lupita was the last living survivor of Five children.Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her children: Hilda and Kevin Norris, Lupita and Brian Nelson, Celia Tamayo, Nemencio and Dr. Fatima Sheenah Garcia, Juanita Garcia, Jesus and Letty Garcia, and every person that were friends with Lupita. 23 Grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren several great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be on Friday September 11, from 1:00 pm. To 9:00 pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm.Chapel Services Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am Interment will follow to Harlingen/Combes Cemetery.Grandchildren will have the honor of Pallbearers: Adam Hernandez, Neil Garcia, Tori Nelson, JJ Garcia, Joey Garcia, Marcos Acosta, Sarah Garcia, Mia Garcia, Jeremy Thomas.Lupita's last words: "Trump 2020"Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home at 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX. 78550 (956) 364-2444