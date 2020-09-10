1/1
Guadalupe "Lupita" Garcia
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
La Vernia, TX - Guadalupe "Lupita" Garcia 90, La Vernia Texas passed on Friday September 4, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio TX. Born January 16, 1930 to Jose and Maria Guzman from Michoacán Mexico.

Lupita was the last living survivor of Five children.

Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her children: Hilda and Kevin Norris, Lupita and Brian Nelson, Celia Tamayo, Nemencio and Dr. Fatima Sheenah Garcia, Juanita Garcia, Jesus and Letty Garcia, and every person that were friends with Lupita. 23 Grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren several great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday September 11, from 1:00 pm. To 9:00 pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm.

Chapel Services Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am Interment will follow to Harlingen/Combes Cemetery.

Grandchildren will have the honor of Pallbearers: Adam Hernandez, Neil Garcia, Tori Nelson, JJ Garcia, Joey Garcia, Marcos Acosta, Sarah Garcia, Mia Garcia, Jeremy Thomas.

Lupita's last words: "Trump 2020"

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home at 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX. 78550 (956) 364-2444



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved