Harlingen - Guadalupe "Lupita" Hernandez, 94, entered into rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Harlingen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Julia Garcia, her infant son, her husband Santos, and several sisters and brothers.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three sons, Gilbert (Rosanna) Ramon and Felix (Jan); grandchildren Jorge, Rick, Jaime, Victoria, Michael, Orlando, Carey, John, Jessica, Greg, Nicole, Keith, Christina, Vanessa, Aldo; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 pm for a 10:00 pm Mass of Christian burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 7, 2019