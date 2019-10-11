Home

Guadalupe Q. Cantu


1932 - 2019
Guadalupe Q. Cantu Obituary
Harlingen - Guadalupe Q. Cantu, age 87, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Tuesday October 8, 2019. Guadalupe was born January 26, 1932 to +Getrudis Quintero and + Fortunato Cantu.

Guadalupe is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margarita Cantu; son Jacinto Guadalupe (Maria Lourdes) Cantu; daughter Gloria Ines Cantu; daughter Maria Del Refugio (Isidro) Mejia; daughter Ruth Esperanza (Pedro) Hernandez; daughter Margarita Getrudis Cantu; son Jose Fortunato (Sonia) Cantu; and daughter Maria Elizabeth Cantu. Guadalupe also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren who will also cherish his memory.

Guadalupe was preceded in death by; daughter + Consuelo Cantu; father + Fortunato Cantu and mother +Getrudis Quintero; sister + Ines Cantu.

Visitation for Guadalupe will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will occur Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the CANTU family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 11, 2019
