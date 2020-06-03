Harlingen - Guadalupe "Lupita" Ramirez, Beloved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Servant Leader...Our memories of her will live forever in our hearts.Guadalupe "Lupita" Hernandez Ramirez, an icon of Harlingen, TX went to be with our Lord on May 30, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1936.She is preceded in death by her Husband and Love of her life, Antonio "Tony" Ramirez and her Daughter, Juanita (Brian) Elfrink.Survived by her Daughters, Elma (Fred) Flores, Sylvia (Carlos) Rodriguez, Diana (David) Garcia, & Leticia (David) De Jesus. (11 Grandchildren) Freddy Flores, Amanda Flores, Gilbert Villagran Jr, Carlos Rodriguez Jr, (predeceased) Anthony De Jesus, Eli De Jesus, Rufino Rodriguez, Jonathan Flores, Victoria De Jesus, Justin Rodriguez and Eric Flores. (8 Great-Grandchildren). Aislyn Rodriguez, Neela Rodriguez, Harmony McKelvy, Christian De Jesus, Mariah Villagran, Jordan Rodriguez, Gabriel De Jesus & Daniel De Jesus. (12 Siblings) Manuel Hernandez, Maria Guillen, Juan Hernandez, Eugenia "Kena" Rodriguez, Hirma Garcia, Marta Guillen, Angelita Martinez & Minerva Llanos; (Predeceased) Lolita Hernandez, Trinidad "Trino" Hernandez, Gelo Hernandez and Elida Hernandez. As well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends.Lupita gave her family and friends a lifetime of love in her 84 years on earth and touched many lives. Born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas yet raised in Harlingen, TX, by her parents (predeceased) Trinidad & Felisitas (Segura) Hernandez, migrant workers who taught her the value of hard work and perseverance.Having had no education and lived in poverty she owned her first pair of shoes at age 7. As a child Lupita fondly remembered The Rialto's Theatre, then owner, who handed out small bags of candies to the children at Christmas. This act of charity spoke to Lupita's heart and she vowed to make the same impact on the lives of children in her community. She grew to become an exceptional advocate for her community and was recognized with numerous awards and accolades.Lupita and her Husband Tony founded Harlingen Community Committee in 1968 which later became Harlingen Information & Social Service Organization (HISSO) in 1974. HISSO and its members and volunteers provided the community with vital services such transportation, adult basic education, teaching English/Spanish, typing, bookkeeping, citizenship, driver's ed, sewing & upholstery, food and toy drives, legal referral services and much more. Empowering her community became her legacy and seeing to their needs her life-long dedication. In 1983, after a severe freeze, and while State and Federal officials debated responsibility for bureautic bottlenecks, the Ramirez' provided emergency help to many farm workers unemployed by the freeze. Their quick response to this emergency made it easier for families to receive much needed help. They did not have money but they had heart and determination.Lupita, along with her husband Tony, became Harlingen Icons. On April 20, 1998, they were awarded the Governor's Volunteer Award by Gov. George W. Bush whom recognized them for Exceptional Volunteerism to their community. Honorable US Representative, Solomon P. Ortiz, also declared, March 1st as Tony & Lupita Ramirez' Day in Cameron County. [Congressional Record Volume 144, Number 44 (Tuesday, April 21, 1998)].Lupita also vowed to fight for better healthcare for her community as her mother died at the age of 49 due to lack of adequate healthcare. She sought to bring affordable healthcare to the underprivileged and minorities of Harlingen. She aided in the effort to legislate for community healthcare. They successfully brought the "Su Clinica Familiar" to the community, a difference that is still benefiting the community today. One of Lupita's favorite quotes was "La unidad es la voz de la fuerza."Lupita was driven to learn all that she could about civil rights, she was often sought out to speak at conventions such as National Council of La Raza. The rights and privileges of low income families was paramount to her. She mentored and empowered others to fight for the rights of those less fortunate. Giving hope and waging change was her life's journey.Both Tony & Lupita were invited by US Representative Hon. Salomon Ortiz to personally tour the White House in Washington DC. And as she walked in the halls of the White House she remembered saying to herself, "Never would I have imagined being here in the White House on a personal tour and being given an award for outstanding volunteer work". She was humbled to be recognized for doing what God and her heart called her to do.Lupita's primary enjoyment was worshiping the Lord. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Harlingen, TX and would also visit several local churches because she enjoyed the fellowship. She also enjoyed being a member of Marriage Encounter, the largest pro-marriage organization. Her faith in God was unwavering and worthy of admiration. A woman full of virtues and wisdom. Another one of her favorite quotes was "La valentia la tengo en Dios."She will most be missed for her incredible powerful prayers and the comfort one received when you knew she was praying for YOU.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 1pm-3pm for immediate family; 3pm-7pm for family and friends with a Special service from 7pm-9pm at Trinity Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550.Celebration of Life will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10am at Trinity Funeral Home; 11am Mass at Queen of Peace Church, 1509 New Combes Hwy, Harlingen, TX 78550 interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, 21037 Godwin Rd., Harlingen, TX 78550.The family would like to extend a Special THANK YOU to Dr. Timothy Bothwell, Duelia Vasquez, Scribe and the staff at SBMC in Harlingen, All the Staff at Davita Kidney Care, Harlingen. And Mr. Freddy Elizondo and the Staff of Trinity Funeral Home.