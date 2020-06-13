Harlingen - Guadalupe Carreon Rodriguez 64, of Harlingen entered into rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born January 7, 1956 in Matamoros, Mexico.She is preceded in death by her mother, Cipriana Rodriguez and her sister, Rosa Rodriguez.Guadalupe is survived by her loving children, Cesar (Mayra) Ramirez, Valentin (Stephanie) Ramirez, Jr., Yuridiana Ramirez (Jayson Alvarado), Xochilt Casas (Guillermo); 11 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Maria Carrizales and Margarita Quintero and the father of her children, Valentin Ramirez.Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be Sunday at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am service at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.