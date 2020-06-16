Harlingen, TX - Guadalupe S. Ortiz was called home to her eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on June 14, 2020. She was 86 years of age. She will always be remembered for the tender love and care she shared with her family. She was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.Lupe was a strong woman who was a loving mother to her five children. She instilled in them valuable life lessons that will be carried on for generations.Lupe was an Area Manager for Stanley Home Products for 30 years. She earned many awards and recognition for her hard work. She was also involved with selling Avon and Tupperware. She enjoyed cooking, making tortillas, tamales and her specialty home-made Mole. Decorating her home for each season was something she looked forward to. Her spare time was dedicated to going to her boys baseball games and later caring for her grandchildren. Above all she was a truckers wife and mother.Lupe will be remembered for her tender Love and Care. She cared for her husband, Jose A. Ortiz+, parents, Inocencio+ and Encarnacion (Chonita)+ until they were called to their loving kingdom. She was also preceded in death by her two children and by her siblings, Rodolfo and Frank Salinas and her nephews, Joe and Hector Salinas.Lupe is survived by her loving children, Arturo Ortiz (Ofelia), Jose Luis Ortiz (Beatrice), Michael O'Henry Ortiz (Nelda), RoseMarie Ramos (Oscar), and Lorraine Garcia (Domingo Longoria). Grandchildren, Omar Ortiz, Carlos Ortiz, Venessa Burrough, Kristine Dones, Kimberly Armenta, Michelle Ortiz, Abie Ortiz, Jennifer Turner, Michael Ortiz II, Eric Ortiz, Mary Belle Giles, Iric Ramos, Oscar Ramos Jr. and Kristopher Garcia. Great-grandchildren, Joel D. Adam, Karissa, Mihla, Ariana, Isla, Niko, Alex, Kathren, Kaitlin, AJ, Christopher, Isiah, Larissa, Azela, Anica, Audrey, Brenden, Calvin, Angelina, Stelliana and Jude. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10 am to 9 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening.Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.Honored to be her pallbearers will be Omar Ortiz, Iric Ramos, Carlos Ortiz, Oscar Ramos Jr., Kristopher Garcia, Abie Ortiz, Michael Ortiz II and Eric Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Ortiz, Adam Ortiz, Alex Dones, AJ Delgado, Christopher Delgado and Isiah Delgado.Special Thanks to Dr. S. Kotta and staff for providing excellent service during her lifetime and also to Gracia Hospice of McAllen, especially Hector, Dolly, Ruben and her provider Maria Lozano for your loving care given to our mother and to Micaela Dones for all her special prayers and guidance during this difficult time.Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.