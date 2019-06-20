|
|
Harlingen - Guadalupe Saldana, Jr. 61, of Harlingen was called home June 16, 2019 after a long battle with MS. He was born July 27, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Guadalupe and Virginia Saldana. He is preceded in death by his father.
Guadalupe is survived by his mother, Virginia Saldana of Harlingen; sister, Estella (Dale) Flowers of St. Louis, MO; nieces, Erica Flowers and Alison (Curtis) Israel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will begin Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 20, 2019