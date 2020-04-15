|
Harlingen - Guadalupe T. Garza, "Lupita," passed away on April 11, 2020 at age 93 in San Antonio, where she had lived for the past 18 months. She was a resident of Harlingen for most of her life.
She was a twin and was one of six girls born to Bruno and Isabel Lopez Torres in Rio Hondo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joe J. Garza of Harlingen in 2010; her parents, and her sisters Frances Alaniz, Esperanza Briones, and Mary Pruitt. She was also preceded in death by her half-siblings, Bruno Torres, Jr., Eddie Torres, Delfina Castro.
Lupe and her twin sister were known as "Las Cuatas" by their family when they were younger, and they were very close. Lupita is survived by her twin, Felicita T. Gonzales of Rio Hondo, and her youngest sister Isabel Garza of San Antonio.
She is also survived by her children, Chris Elizalde and her husband Freddy of Spicewood; Vilma Garza of San Antonio; Joey Garza and his wife Karen of Spring; and Diana Chairez of San Antonio. She had 10 grandchildren: Steven Elizalde, Victor Elizalde, Michael Longoria, Vanessa Biesenbach, Penny Garza, Jennifer Hickey, Esther Hicks, Phillip Chairez, Oliver Chairez, and Zachary Chairez; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by half siblings Regina Chapa, Enrique Torres, Olga Torres, Evangelina Torres, and Norma Torres-Martinez.
Lupe lived a long and busy life. After their mother's death at a young age, she and her five sisters were raised by their paternal grandmother, Regina Torres. As teenagers, she and her sisters worked odd jobs to help support the family, but their grandmother always encouraged them to finish school. They all did. Lupe graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1945 and went to work in a Harlingen retail store. She learned bookkeeping skills along the way. She continued bookkeeping work in Austin while her husband attended the University of Texas. She was very detail-oriented, which served her well as a bookkeeper for more than 35 years in her husband's CPA practice in Harlingen. When his practice was merged with another CPA firm so that they could retire, she assisted with the transition by working for more than two years with her husband at the new firm. In retirement, she continued to work part-time periodically as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Harlingen.
For more than 50 years, Lupe was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, helping with fundraising and participating in lay ministries. She was active in the Harlingen Ladies Auxiliary of the Catholic War Veterans and St. Anthony's Mother's Club. She also accompanied and supported her husband as he served in leadership roles in civic and service organizations. During her retirement, she served as a volunteer at St. Anthony's Catholic Church office and at the Valley Baptist Hospital business office.
She had a thirst for knowledge. At various times before and after retirement, she enrolled in a variety of courses in computers, tax preparation, medical transcription, ceramics, and others.
Lupita was very close to her sisters and always enjoyed opportunities to get together with all of them. Despite their difficult upbringing, the original six "Torres girls," as their children referred to them, not only survived but thrived, talking and laughing non-stop when they were together. They all grew to be amazing women, strong and resilient.
She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She bragged about them to anyone who would listen. Each evening, she prayed for each family member individually by name.
The sacrament of Anointing of the Sick was administered to Lupita three times, most recently after her move to San Antonio. A memorial Mass and reception with family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made in Lupe's memory to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Catholic School in Harlingen. She will be interred next to her husband at Mont Meta Memorial mausoleum in San Benito. Arrangements are being made through Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 15, 2020