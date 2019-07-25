Sebastian - Guadalupe "Lupe" Salinas Trevino was born on December 12, 1948 in Sebastian TX to Benito and Elena Salinas. She raised in Sebastian, TX but was educated in Lyford, TX and was a proud Lyford Bulldog graduating in 1969.



Guadalupe Salinas married Hector Trevino on October 29, 1971. In 1975 Hector joined the military where Hector and Lupe started their adventures moving around and eventually moved to Altus, OK in 1987. Lupe served as a military wife for 20 years. While stationed in Altus, Lupe started attending Western Oklahoma State College and started working as a work study in the financial aid office. It was here that she found her calling to help students with their financial aid needs. Lupe worked at WOSC for 19 years and retired in 2010.



She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother and older brother Simon Salinas.



She is survived by her husband, Hector Trevino; her daughter Veronica Gibson and her husband David and their children Derrick and Savannah of Decatur, TX; daughter Erica Doolen and her husband Tyler and their children Aidan and Jenna of Edmond OK; daughter Monica Trevino of Plano TX; Brothers Benito Salinas of Sterlington LA, Juan Salinas of Sebastian TX; sisters Victoria McAllister of Ruston, LA, Oralia Cortez of Sebastian, TX, Romana Mata of Lyford, TX



Visitation will begin Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:15 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Gibson, son-in-law, Derrick Gibson, grandson; Api Cortez, nephew; Joe Salinas, nephew; Pablo Trevino, brother-in-law; David Trevino, brother-in-law.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 25, 2019