Sebastian, TX - Guadalupe Victoria Rodriguez, age 87, of Sebastian, Texas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 27, 1932 in Sebastian to Manuel Sr. and Yldefonsa Martinez Garcia. Lupe was a lifetime resident of Sebastian. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Lupe was also a pioneer member of Life Tabernacle Church who dedicated her life to her Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Rodriguez Sr.
Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her children, Zulema Campos (Efrain Jr.), Enrique Rodriguez Jr. (Belinda), Dahlia Carranco (Juan), and Ela Hinojosa (Dan); 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and brothers, Adan Garcia and Carlos Garcia.
A private family visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Life Tabernacle Church, South Palmetto Rd. & East 3rd Rd. in Sebastian.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Life Tabernacle Church. All are welcome to attend the interment service that will follow to Restlawn Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all persons are required to institute social distancing and must also wear face coverings or masks.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
