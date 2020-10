Funeral service will be held for Guadalupe Victoria Rodriguez at 11:00 a.m. today, October 17, 2020, at Life Tabernacle Church in Sebastian, Texas. All are welcome to attend the interment service that will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria, Texas. Arrangements by TRINITY AT HARRISON FUNERAL HOME of Harlingen.



