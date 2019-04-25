Home

Guillerma P. Morales


Harlingen - Guillerma P. Morales 86, of Harlingen entered into rest April 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Morales.

Guillerma leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Julia De La Fuente, Dolores Morales, Guadalupe Morales, Jr., Maria Catache, Juanita Morales, Maria Santos De La Rosa, Juan Jose Morales, Lidia De La Fuente, Raul Morales; 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Maria Andrea Perez and Octavia Perez.

Visitation will begin Thursday, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, April 26, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM funeral service at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Combes Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 25, 2019
