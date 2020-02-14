|
Harlingen, TX - Guillermo "Willie" Garcia, age 41, entered eternal rest Thursday February 6, 2020. He was born January 5, 1979 in Chicago, IL to Guillermo Munoz and Dalia Garcia. He was a very outgoing person who enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He was of very strong character with a heart of gold. He was a loving Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and friend.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Nathan Garcia, Jacob Garcia; stepsons, Moses Hernandez and Jonathan Hernandez, Mother of his children, Elizabeth Martinez, Mother, Dalia Garcia, Siblings, Michael Garcia (Marina), Melissa Garcia (Robert Cantu), Dalila Garcia and Andrew Garcia (Kimberly). He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service to begin at 7 pm Friday evening. Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Garcia, Jacob Garcia and David Soto. Honored to be his pallbearers will be Moses Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez, Jose Barron, Alan Michael Aguilar, Michael Anthony Garcia, Andrew Ryan Garcia, Anthony David Soto and Orlando Javier Hinojosa.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 14, 2020