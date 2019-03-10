|
|
Harlingen - Gumecindo "Chindo" D. Leal, Sr., 78 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1940 in Santa Rosa, TX to the late Maria De La Garza Leal and Victoriano S. Leal. He is also preceded in death by a sister Delia Cuellar and 2 brothers Guadalupe Leal and Luis Leal.
Chindo is survived by his wife Petra Leal; his sons and daughters Juanita Leal, Gumecindo Leal, Jr., Jose Luis Leal, Norma Bruno, Maggie Gonzales, Victoriano Leal, Hilaria Green and Santiago Leal; 30 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a sister Josie Zamora; 4 brothers Daniel Leal, Victoriano Leal, Manuel Leal and Raul Leal; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2019