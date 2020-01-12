|
Harlingen - Haldon Lamb (Hal) Wyrick, age 73, of Harlingen, TX, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sunshine Haven with his family by his side.
A "Firecracker" Baby, Hal was born in Greentown, Indiana on July 4th, 1946 to farming parents, Don and Eloise. Upon high school graduation, he promptly joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country on a four year Tour of Duty in Vietnam, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Upon his discharge, he returned to his hometown, where he traded his disdain for plowing fields and milking cows for an entry-level job with P.P.G., loading glass onto boxcars. A self-motivated man, he quickly advanced with the company, and his budding career carried him to Phoenix, AZ, and eventually (in 1976) to the Rio Grande Valley, to head up the company's Commercial Sales Division. It was through this industry that he met his life-long friend, Bill Peacock, and in 1980 (aside from marrying his life partner on September 20th of that year) he became a minority business partner in Peacock Construction Company - a business he dearly loved and remained with until his retirement in 2012.
The bulk of Hal's retirement years were either spent on the golf course (hitting balls or looking for them), on fun trips around the country and abroad, or slinging back a lot of laughs (and a few Coors Light beers) with cherished friends.
Hal leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife (and best friend) of 39 years, Jan of Harlingen, his sister, Marsha Gibson (and nephews Barry and Jason) of Tucson, Arizona, his cousin Mike Wyrick (and wife Wanda) of North Webster, Indiana, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Covert and Lynda Harris of Arroyo City, his 96 year old father-in-law, Tom Kilcrease of Harlingen, numerous nieces and nephews, a host of treasured friends, and three adoring rescue pets: Destin, Sassy, and his loyal little companion, Callie.
Hal is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Eloise, and by his mother-in-law, Georgia Kilcrease.
A memorial service, officiated by longtime friend, Fr. Tom Pincelli, will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, TX on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. Bassett, his nurse Mary, Palliative Care Representative, Annette, Respiratory Nurse and longtime friend, Sharon, and Godchild/Nurse Practitioner, Mary Mitchell (along with all of V.B.M.C. Medical Professionals) for their steadfast care and concern for Hal during his lengthy hospital stay. Finally, a thank you to Sunshine Haven, Olmito, TX for their tender care of Hal in his final hours.
