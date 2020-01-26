Home

Harold Glyn Glasgow


1929 - 2020
Harold Glyn Glasgow Obituary
Brentwood, TN - Major General Harold Glyn Glasgow (USMC Ret), age 90 of Brentwood, TN, passed away January 19, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He was born on February 4, 1929 to Ralph and Vera Johnson Glasgow of Heflin, Alabama.

General Glasgow graduated from the University of Alabama with a BS in Physical Education in 1951 and George Washington University with a master's degree in International Affairs in 1972. He served 36 years in the Marine Corps and 12 years as the President of the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX. After retiring, General Glasgow spent many years researching his family genealogy and published two books, "All My Life" and "Down Through the Years." He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Titans.

General Glasgow is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Cunningham Glasgow; sons, John Glasgow (Regena) and Jeffrey Glasgow (Sue Dewar); daughter, Jennie Thistlethwaite (Kevin); grandchildren, Jamie, Johnathan, Fiona and Joel Glasgow, Janna Weatherford (Paul), Heather Marshall-Tate (Hugh), and Hayden Thistlethwaite; step grandchildren, Hayley Dewar, Michael Dewar, Matthew (Nicola), Luke (Claire) and Hannah Thistlethwaite; great-grandchild, James Weatherford; and step great-grandchildren, Gavin Weatherford, Kiara, Layla, Lucie, Tia, Mollie, and Jorgie Thistlethwaite, Ross Fraser and Meila Whitehead; sister-in-law, Irona Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Glasgow and sisters, Jeanene Lowrey (Lamar) and Shirley Glasgow.

Memorial service arrangements are pending. Memorial donations may be made to the Marine Military Academy, 320 Iwo Jima Blvd., Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 26, 2020
