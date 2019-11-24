|
Harlingen - Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania August 24, 1922 to parents Jacob and Emma Stoll.
Harry passed away November 17, 2019 at the age of 97 (into his 98th year, as he would say).
After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, he received his degree as an Aeronautical Engineer. Harry met and married Frances Lochner on June 12th 1948 and had four children - Dennis Stoll (Peggy), Joan Goetz (Shane), Bruce Stoll (Wendy), and Janet Laws (Burt).
Harry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending his time on the Laguna Madre fishing for trout.
He is preceded in death by his parents and only sister Emma Greenway along with youngest daughter Janet Laws.
Harry is survived by his remaining children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be no service and his ashes will be scattered as he wished.
