Harlingen - Harvey Lee Richards, Jr., lifelong resident of Harlingen, Texas was born January 13, 1934 and died September 19, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Lee is survived by wife, Laurie Presnal Richards; sister, Merry K. "Dutch" Richards; brother-in-laws, Bill Presnal (Mickey), Henry "Sonny" Presnal, and Danny (Donna) Presnal; his children, Lezlea Richards Ross and Lance Harvey Richards; his grandchildren, Katheryn Whitney Charles, Robert Lee Ross (Samantha), and Elizabeth "Liza" Ross; his great grandchildren, Jacob Lee Ross, Rose Lynn Ross, Lezlea Diane Charles, and Akilah J. Paige, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Lee Richards Sr. and his mother, Katheryn Sidener Richards.
Lee graduated from Harlingen High School and attended college at Texas A&M University where he followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Aggie Corps of Cadets. He met and married the love of his life, Laurie Presnal Richards (With whom he enjoyed 64 loving years of life). Lee graduated from Texas A&M University in 1956. He returned to Harlingen after his service in the Army. He joined the family business Hygeia Dairy Company and retired as company CEO.
St. Alban's Episcopal Church was his church home. Lee lived a life of service, he stood up for what he believed in and followed through with anything he set out to achieve. He was humble about his accomplishments. He was passionate about education and was instrumental in starting the Harlingen Area Education Foundation. He was an active community member through his service with many organizations.
When he wasn't serving his family or community, Lee enjoyed spending time in the outdoors golfing, hunting, or fishing with family and friends and a good poker game. If it was football season you could find him either at Kyle Field, in the stadium at an away game, or locked on the screen rooting for the Aggies to BTHO of their opponents each week.
A memorial gathering with family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , serving the community in his honor would be appreciated.
You are invited to leave a memory or sign the guestbook at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 22, 2019