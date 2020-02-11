|
Santa Rosa - Hector Canales, 61, was born April 10, 1958 to Alberto and Lydia Canales. He was the second born child of four. He passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Hector was preceded in death by his father Alberto, sister Ninfa, brother Juan, father-in-law Pedro Alvarez, and mother-in-law Victoria Alvarez
On April 1982 he married Yolanda Alvarez (Canales) who survives him. He is also survived by his children Hector Jr. (Kristal), Herardo (Lisa), Yvette (Sal), and Adrian (Alma); 10 grandchildren and two on the way, his Goddaughter Jessica, his mother Lydia and sister Norma.
Hector was a football star and graduated from La Feria High School in 1977. He was a lifelong truck driver and lived to bring joy and happiness to his grandchildren.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Santa Rosa with interment to follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sal Sandoval, Pedro Alvarez, Robert Alvarez, Daniel Garces Jr., Ramiro Hinojosa Jr., Joey Hinojosa, Rene Taguilas, and David Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Canales, Jeremiah Sandoval and Aiden Acuna.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 11, 2020