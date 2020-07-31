Harlingen - Hector Cruz, 84, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on July 28, 2020. He was born December 1, 1935. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jesusa Cruz; 2 sisters, Evangelina Cruz Silva and Ester Cruz Davila and a brother, Manuel Cruz.He is survived by his daughters; Eva Hernandez (Jorge), Leticia Cruz, and Marissa Davila (Rigoberto); present wife, Ester Garza Cruz; his sister, Maria del Roble Cruz Perez and brothers, Bruno Cruz, Guadalupe Cruz and Leopoldo Cruz; 4 grand-daughters and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 with a procession departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 12:30 PM for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.