|
|
Rio Honda, TX - Hector S. Garza age 76, went to be with the Lord Sunday August 18, 2019 at VBMC. He was a lifetime resident of Rio Hondo. He was employed by John Deere Rio Hondo/Harlingen for 47 years. He supported his children for F.F.A. And was a Rio Hondo Bobcat fan. He was married to Rosa Cantu for 51 years. He was a farmer who grew grain and cotton.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Rosie C. Garza, one son, Javier Garcia (Rachel), three daughters, Patricia Ann Garza, Trena Franklin (Brian), Rose Ann Garza, Sisters, Bessie Garza, Alicia Gutierrez, Janie Marshall, Rosie Mancillas, Brother, Sam Garza. He is also survived by three grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Rita Garza and a brother, Faustino Garza.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 pm Thursday evening. Holy Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10 am at St. Helens Catholic Church, Rio Hondo. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 21, 2019