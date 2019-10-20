|
1925 - 2019 - Harlingen - Helen B. Hilton entered into eternal rest at the age of 94 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Valley View Memory Care in Harlingen, TX.
Helen was born in Giddings, TX on June 6, 1925 to Forest Lee Bouchier and Eola Garwood Tate Bouchier. She grew up in Taylor, TX and had an older sister, Jean. After high school, Helen enrolled at Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, TX and graduated with a degree in secondary business education. After college, she moved to Sinton, TX and worked for Plymouth Oil Company. Helen met a young petroleum engineer named Charles S. Hilton, Jr. who was back from WWII and working at Plymouth Oil Company. They fell in love and were married in 1946. They had two children, and she became a full-time mother and homemaker. Helen and Charles lived for many years in Sinton, TX where Charles worked for Plymouth Oil Company. In the mid 1960's her husband was transferred by Marathon Oil Company, which had acquired Plymouth Oil, to Hobbs, New Mexico. The couple spent many happy years in Hobbs. When her husband died, Helen came to live at Golden Palms in Harlingen, TX. Then, she went to Valley View Memory Care in Harlingen, TX where she lived a very content life.
Helen was a loving wife who laughed constantly at her husband's funny stories; a caring, supportive and involved mother; a fun grandmother; and a serious bridge player. After her children were grown, she enjoyed duplicate bridge, attending all home football games with her husband at Texas A & M University in College Station, TX, water aerobics, reading, and traveling with her husband and other couples.
Helen Hilton was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles S. Hilton, Jr.; son, Charles Lee Hilton; parents, Forest and Eola Bouchier; and sister and brother-in-law, Ret. Col. Harvey and Jean Henderson.
Left to cherish memories of Helen Hilton are a daughter, Patricia Genuchi and husband, H. Laurens Genuchi of Brownsville, TX; her cherished grandsons, Patrick McClanahan of Houston, TX, Austin Hilton (Michelle) of Southlake, TX, and Michael McClanahan of Brownsville, TX; and three great grandchildren, Grace McClanahan, Lily McClanahan and Cade Hilton. She leaves behind two nieces and a nephew as well as several cousins.
Helen is also survived by her dear friend, sitter, and companion of many years, Ana Quintanilla. Ana spent hours daily with Helen and treated her with dignity, love and respect. Ana is a cherished family friend. Minnie Duarte-Castillo was another close friend of many years.
The family wishes to thank the staff of all three shifts at Valley View Memory Care for your patience, kindness and expert care given to Helen while she was a resident. We are thankful for each and every dedicated employee in the Valley View family.
Helen's family is very appreciative of Superior Hospice and their services provided to Helen during the last few weeks of her life.
Also, the family is grateful to Dr. Nina Torkelson, Dr. Brajesh Bhatla, Dr. Kathleen Salvatore, and Dr. Reagan McMillin for your many years of medical care given to Helen Hilton.
As per Helen's wishes, she was cremated. Her cremains will be interred next to her husband's cremains at Sinton Cemetery in Sinton, TX at a later date.
