Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
La Feria, TX
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
La Feria, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
La Feria, TX
Interment
Following Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park
La Feria, TX
Heriberto G. "Beto" Lozano


1937 - 2019
Heriberto G. "Beto" Lozano Obituary
La Feria - Heriberto "Beto" G. Lozano, beloved servant of God, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend went home to heaven with the light of the Divine Mercy on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by family.

"Beto", as he was affectionally called, was born in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on July 28, 1937 to Heriberto Lozano Gonzalez and Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de la Garza. He was the 8th eldest child of 10 who grew up on his family ranch in China. Having lost his father at a very young age, Beto left home at the age of 17 and moved to Salinas, California where he worked as a migrant farmworker and later in construction.

It was by chance that Beto met the love of his life, Maria Isabel "Chabela" Lopez, at a dance that she was singing at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas in 1960. They married on June 1, 1962 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon and together with his wife of 52 years, Beto raised five children: Guadalupe Eric Lozano, Elizabeth Salcedo (Alfredo), Heriberto Lozano III (Aurora), Isabel Angel Lozano (Michelle), Esmeralda Lozano (Victor Garcia), and 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He served God first as an usher, baptism class co-instructor and later as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria, Texas for over 30 years. Beto also grew in his own faith in God and in His promises for us as a prayer minister who led prayer groups for the elderly and the sick in our community and across the Rio Grande Valley. His legacy of humble service to others will live on in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria on Friday, October 11 from 5-8 PM with the Holy Rosary starting at 6:00PM. Funeral Mass will begin promptly at 10AM on Saturday, October 12 at St. Francis Xavier with internment immediately following at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 10, 2019
