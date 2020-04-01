Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Herminia Rojas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
Santo Nombre Cemetery
Santa Rosa, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herminia Rojas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herminia (Salazar) Rojas


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herminia (Salazar) Rojas Obituary
Santa Rosa - Herminia Rojas, age 68, went home to be with the Lord Friday March 27, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1951 in Edcouch, TX to Romulo and Juanita V. Salazar. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX.

She has joined her sons, Leandro Rivera, Ruben Rojas and Andres Rojas and a brother, Luis Salazar.

Herminia leaves her beautiful memory, to husband, Gilberto Rojas of 48 years, Children, Rosalinda Pruitt, Federico Rivera Jr.(Sylvia), Blanca Balli (Jerry), Flore Rodriguez (Joel), Troy Lee Salazar and Gilberta Morales (Marcos), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, five sisters, one brother, numerous nieces and nephews.

Herminia was renowned for telling the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Her berage of colorful language will be missed and cherished.

Private Graveside Service will be held April 1, 2020 at Santo Nombre Cemetery, Santa Rosa.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herminia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -