Santa Rosa - Herminia Rojas, age 68, went home to be with the Lord Friday March 27, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1951 in Edcouch, TX to Romulo and Juanita V. Salazar. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX.
She has joined her sons, Leandro Rivera, Ruben Rojas and Andres Rojas and a brother, Luis Salazar.
Herminia leaves her beautiful memory, to husband, Gilberto Rojas of 48 years, Children, Rosalinda Pruitt, Federico Rivera Jr.(Sylvia), Blanca Balli (Jerry), Flore Rodriguez (Joel), Troy Lee Salazar and Gilberta Morales (Marcos), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, five sisters, one brother, numerous nieces and nephews.
Herminia was renowned for telling the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Her berage of colorful language will be missed and cherished.
Private Graveside Service will be held April 1, 2020 at Santo Nombre Cemetery, Santa Rosa.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 1, 2020