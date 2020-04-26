|
San Benito - Herminia Ybarra Jaime, 83, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Herminia was born to the late Andres Ybarra and Angelita Villarreal Ybarra on December 10, 1936 in San Benito, TX.
Herminia worked in the Fabric Department of Perry's in downtown San Benito, at Rio Grande State Center as a bus driver, at Tropical Texas Behavioral Center, and retired after many years as a paraprofessional at San Benito High School. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and a member of the church choir. Herminia enjoyed sewing, bird watching, yoga, and loved dancing to the oldies, especially "The Twist."
Herminia's parents, Andres & Angelita Ybarra, and a grandson, Steve Gonzalez preceded her in death.
Left to cherish Herminia's memory is her husband of 59 years, Moises Orozco Jaime; children, Susan Vasquez, Margie (Tomas) Herrera, Peter (Adriana) Jaime, and Monica (Homer) Ramos; grandchildren, Tania S. Wilson, Ivan G. Gonzalez, Megan M. Medrano, Tobias Herrera, Marisol Herrera, Gabriel M. Herrera, Michele Ramos, Oscar Ramos, Nicolas Ramos, Sandra Ramos, Brittany Ramos, Jonathan Jaime, Ashley Jaime, Justin Jaime, Karen Phillips, Lariza Powell, Ashley Garay, Moises Jaime; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Lopez, Mya Gonzalez, Jayden Herrera, Melanie Cardenas, Kaylah Vasquez, Kaycie Vasquez, Haven Vasquez, Liam Herrera, Amerie Herrera, Mateo Herrera, Lucy Herrera, Alexandria Wilson, Joshua Huichapa, Alexus Lopez, Dominic Lopez, Jordon Jaime, Jasmine Jaime, Liam Phillips, Noah Garay, Kailey Tapia, Gavin Tapia, Kataleya Mata, Luke Martinez, Benjamin Martinez, and Nehemiah Martinez; and siblings, Eva Martinez, Francis Barrera, Alicia Ybarra, Andres Ybarra, and Charlie Ybarra.
Visitation will be Monday, April 27, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ivan G. Gonzalez, Tobias Herrera, Gabriel Herrera, Nicolas Ramos, Oscar Ramos, and Moises Jaime. Honorary pallbearers are Mateo Herrera, Jayden Herrera, and Liam Herrera.
Herminia's family wishes to thank Dr. Norma Shacherl, M.D. and her provider, Rosa Borjas. They are also grateful to her husband who was Herminia's caregiver for the last 10 years, taking care of her, preparing her meals, and making sure she had everything she needed.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 26, 2020