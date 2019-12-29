|
|
Los Fresnos - Higinio Cruz Guerrero 85 passed away on December 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in El Orgono, Mexico on January 12, 1934 to Bartolo & Cidronia Cruz Guerrero.
Higinio was a Rancher and Farmer all his life. He enjoyed raising cattle and going on trips, especially trips that involved airplanes. Higinio was of the Catholic faith.
His first wife Rosario Lopez Guerrero preceded Higinio in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Luz Guerrero, sons Enrique Guerrero, and Gabriel Guerrero, grandchildren: Enrique Guerrero Jr, and Ely Guerrero, great grandchildren: Manuel Eloy Guerrero, and Lee Roy Guerrero. His siblings Irene Guerrero de Rivera, Apolina Guerrero De Basaldua, and Gabriel Guerrero
Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at San Benito Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Fidel Cavazos, Noe Higuera, Enrique Guerrero Jr., Eloy Guerrero, Manuel Ely Guerrero, and Lee Roy Guerrero
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 29, 2019