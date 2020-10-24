1/1
Hilario (Lalo) Montalvo Jr.
1945 - 2020
Harlingen - Hilario (Lalo) Montalvo Jr. 75 years of age from Santa Monica, Texas entered into eternal rest on Monday October 19, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his Parents: Hilario and Agida Y. Montalvo, a brother Salvador Montalvo. He is survived by his Siblings: Dolores, Roberto, Adan, Mare, Rosa, Leonel, and Mary; His Children: Irma Abrego (Manuel), Hilario Montalvo III (Carmen), Alejandro Montalvo (Mary Helen), Angelica Madera (John), Adriana Gomez (Rene), and Aaron Montalvo (Hilda);15 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren.

There will be a church service at Los Fresnos Church of Christ on November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, and the services will end there. Social distance and Masks are required.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
